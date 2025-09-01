Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,964,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,955 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Danaher were worth $607,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,981,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,296,123,000 after buying an additional 230,966 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,592,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,016,404,000 after buying an additional 612,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,800,614,000 after buying an additional 194,466 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,677,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,303,163,000 after buying an additional 579,046 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,259,000 after buying an additional 1,450,703 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $206.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $147.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $279.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.