Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 50.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,808,000 after purchasing an additional 27,581 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at $3,458,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at $6,406,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $165,954.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,143 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,398.90. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,077.23. This represents a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.8%

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $192.84 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $163.33 and a one year high of $251.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.82%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

