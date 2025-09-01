MAI Capital Management Buys 1,693 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $8,829,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 737,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,015,742.72. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $16,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 808,757 shares in the company, valued at $135,353,571.52. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,189,806 shares of company stock valued at $30,046,627 and have sold 16,850,134 shares valued at $131,641,986. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Saturday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $171.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.64. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.75%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.