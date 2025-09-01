DRW Securities LLC Sells 2,752 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

DRW Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $167.15 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.99.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

