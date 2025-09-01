PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,399,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,888,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 8.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,541,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,264,000 after buying an additional 811,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Veralto by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,223,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,137,000 after acquiring an additional 682,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Veralto by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,259,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,074,000 after acquiring an additional 509,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

VLTO stock opened at $106.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.41. Veralto Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%.The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VLTO. Wolfe Research upgraded Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

