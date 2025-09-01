PDT Partners LLC Has $6.06 Million Stake in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUOL. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Duolingo by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,073,000 after purchasing an additional 261,212 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 110.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,716,000 after purchasing an additional 520,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,987,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after buying an additional 46,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 41,959.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,448,000 after buying an additional 239,167 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DUOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Duolingo from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.35.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total value of $3,444,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,797.52. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.39, for a total transaction of $3,471,294.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,345 shares in the company, valued at $13,757,269.55. This represents a 20.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,508 shares of company stock worth $30,993,721 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $297.86 on Monday. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $544.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.96.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

