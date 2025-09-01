Analyzing Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) & Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW)

Volatility & Risk

Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westbury Bancorp has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity D&D Bancorp and Westbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D&D Bancorp 17.75% 11.28% 0.89% Westbury Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D&D Bancorp $126.04 million 2.00 $20.79 million $4.10 10.65 Westbury Bancorp $34.41 million 1.76 $7.99 million N/A N/A

This table compares Fidelity D&D Bancorp and Westbury Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp.

Summary

Fidelity D&D Bancorp beats Westbury Bancorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity D&D Bancorp

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Real Estate, Consumer, and Residential Real Estate. The Commercial and Industrial segment refers to identified historic and/or the projected cash flows of the borrower and secondarily to the underlying collateral provided by the borrower. The Commercial Real Estate segment offers finances purchase of real estate, refinance existing obligations, and/or to provide capital. The Consumer segment includes home equity installment loans and lines of credit. The Residential Real Estate segment operates as a secured first lien position of the borrower’s residential real estate. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts; personal, mortgage, one-to four-family residential real estate, multi-family, commercial business, loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

