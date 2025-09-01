Financial Comparison: Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) vs. China CGame (OTCMKTS:CCGM)

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) and China CGame (OTCMKTS:CCGM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Angi and China CGame”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angi $1.19 billion 0.66 $36.00 million $1.23 14.41 China CGame N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Angi has higher revenue and earnings than China CGame.

This table compares Angi and China CGame’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angi 5.50% 5.73% 3.29% China CGame N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Angi and China CGame, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angi 0 7 2 1 2.40 China CGame 0 0 0 0 0.00

Angi presently has a consensus price target of $22.07, suggesting a potential upside of 24.56%. Given Angi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Angi is more favorable than China CGame.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of Angi shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Angi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.4% of China CGame shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Angi beats China CGame on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angi

Angi Inc. connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals. The company's Ads and Leads segment connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide network of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, mobile, and magazine advertising to certified service professionals, as well as services and tools, including quoting, invoicing, and payment services. This segment provides consumers access to online True Cost Guide, which provides project cost information for various project types, as well as a library of home services-related content. Its Services segment offers a pre-priced offering, pursuant to which consumers can request services through Angi and Handy branded platforms and pay for such services on the applicable platform directly; and provides professionals with access to a pool of consumers seeking service professionals and must validate their home services experience, as well as attest to holding the requisite license(s) and maintain an acceptable rating to remain on Services platforms. The company's International segment operates Travaux, MyBuilder, MyHammer, Werkspo, and Homestars home services marketplaces. The company was formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc. and changed its name to Angi Inc. in March 2021. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Angi Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC Inc.

About China CGame

China CGame, Inc. develops Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game (MMORPG) in China. It focuses on self-developed MMORPGs game titles that are based on China’s iconic characters and nostalgic epochs. The company owns two self-developed game engines, Turbo and Apocalypse. It intends to sell prepaid game cards to a range of regional distributors in China; and directly sell game points to players through its online sales platform. The company was formerly known as China Architectural Engineering, Inc. and changed its name to China CGame, Inc. in March 2011. China CGame, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Changzhou, China.

