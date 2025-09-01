Reviewing LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) & Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) and Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Global Industrial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $681.88 million 2.93 $29.96 million $0.16 69.25 Global Industrial $1.32 billion 1.09 $61.00 million $1.71 21.79

Volatility & Risk

Global Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than LegalZoom.com. Global Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LegalZoom.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

LegalZoom.com has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Industrial has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.0% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Global Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.3% of Global Industrial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Global Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com 4.07% 20.36% 6.05% Global Industrial 5.00% 22.89% 12.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LegalZoom.com and Global Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 1 5 2 0 2.13 Global Industrial 0 0 0 0 0.00

LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.23%. Given LegalZoom.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than Global Industrial.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations. It also provides consumer, estate planning, and other services comprising last will and testament, living will, living trust, power of attorney, and name change. In addition, the company offers subscriptions services, including registered agent, compliance, attorney advice, tax advice and preparation, eSignature, virtual mail and check deposit services, trademark monitoring, and estate planning bundle. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Global Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials. The company offers industrial and MRO products under the Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, Interion, and Absocold trademarks. It serves businesses; state, local, and private educational organizations; and government entities through relationship marketers, e-commerce sites, signature campaigns, and catalogs. The company was formerly known as Systemax Inc. Global Industrial Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.