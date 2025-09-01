One Wealth Capital Management LLC Has $608,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

One Wealth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 47.7% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Consulta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $149,325,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb stock opened at $130.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%.The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Phillip Securities upgraded Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays set a $105.00 target price on Airbnb and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.72.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $826,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 467,611 shares in the company, valued at $61,855,583.08. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $281,199.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,514 shares in the company, valued at $22,850,752.80. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,440,546 shares of company stock valued at $191,913,918. 27.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

