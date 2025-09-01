Head to Head Comparison: Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) & Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO)

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) and Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altice USA and Powerstorm”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altice USA $8.95 billion 0.12 -$102.92 million ($0.58) -4.03 Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Powerstorm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altice USA.

54.9% of Altice USA shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of Altice USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Altice USA and Powerstorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altice USA -3.07% N/A -0.85% Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Altice USA has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powerstorm has a beta of -1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 258% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Altice USA and Powerstorm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altice USA 1 1 3 0 2.40 Powerstorm 0 0 0 0 0.00

Altice USA currently has a consensus price target of $3.05, suggesting a potential upside of 30.62%. Given Altice USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Altice USA is more favorable than Powerstorm.

Summary

Altice USA beats Powerstorm on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications. In addition, it provides voice over Internet protocol telephone services; and mobile services, such as data, talk, and text. Further, the company offers Ethernet, data transport, IP-based virtual private networks, Internet access, and telephony services; hosted telephony services, managed Wi-Fi, managed desktop and server backup, and collaboration services comprising audio and web conferencing; fiber-to-the-tower services to wireless carriers; data services consisting of wide area networking and dedicated data access, as well as wireless mesh networks; and enterprise class telephone services that include traditional multi-line phone service. Additionally, it provides hosted private branch exchange, network security, and international calling and toll-free numbers services. Furthermore, the company offers audience-based and multiscreen advertising solutions; data analytics; and news programming services, as well as operates news channels under the News 12 Networks, Cheddar, and i24NEWS names. It also provides broadband communications and video services under the Optimum and Suddenlink brands. Altice USA, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

About Powerstorm

Powerstorm Holdings, Inc. operates a consortium of privately held sustainability-themed companies acquired for growth. Its scope of action targets SMEs in 5 themes, including real estate and heritage, telecom and fiber, power and alternative energy, food and aquatic innovation, and electric mobility. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

