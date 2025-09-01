Betterment LLC Purchases 543 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Betterment LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1%

IVW stock opened at $114.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.58 and a 200 day moving average of $102.98. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $116.39. The firm has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.