Nomura Holdings Inc. Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. GHE LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.69.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $548.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $538.99 and a 200-day moving average of $514.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

