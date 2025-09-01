One Wealth Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

One Wealth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.7% of One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 732,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,663 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $114.90 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $116.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

