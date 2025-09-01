Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $10.15 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 109.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of IWF stock opened at $445.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $435.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.05. The company has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $452.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

