Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA is Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.3% of Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after buying an additional 10,807,527 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,710,000. Wit LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,384,000 after buying an additional 4,016,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,947,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,071,000 after buying an additional 2,515,501 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $58.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.34.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

