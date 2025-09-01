Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $455.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $446.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.76. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Truist Financial lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.35.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

