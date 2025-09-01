Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $686,000 Stock Position in KLA Corporation $KLAC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $872.00 on Monday. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $551.33 and a 1-year high of $959.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $905.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $790.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $115.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a return on equity of 112.41% and a net margin of 33.41%.The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $920.00 price objective (up previously from $870.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $770.00 to $922.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $890.59.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,164. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 8,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total value of $7,354,210.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,479 shares in the company, valued at $10,488,132.72. The trade was a 41.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,889 shares of company stock worth $17,257,637 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

