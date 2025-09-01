Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Sells 5,373 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,579 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $196,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 28.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 116,426 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $1,705,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.6% during the first quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $96.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.67 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 626,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,547,399.40. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $380,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,056,455 shares in the company, valued at $100,511,128.70. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,640,873 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

