Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $33,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 700.0% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $352.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $302.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $274.25 and a one year high of $351.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.74 and its 200 day moving average is $321.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

