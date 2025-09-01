First Financial Bankshares Inc Buys 829 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

First Financial Bankshares Inc grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 83.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,534,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,129,000 after buying an additional 2,518,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,037,000 after buying an additional 640,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,539,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,281,000 after buying an additional 49,088 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,070,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,068,000 after buying an additional 175,879 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.1% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,621,000 after buying an additional 108,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $61,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,550. The trade was a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 59,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $7,803,986.74. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,982.94. This represents a 76.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,960 shares of company stock valued at $23,955,553 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $139.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.26 and a 200 day moving average of $119.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.28. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $154.61.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $687.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

