First Financial Bankshares Inc Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

First Financial Bankshares Inc lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,128 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 1.7% of First Financial Bankshares Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $77,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 20.7% during the first quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 23.6% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 58.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.93. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 68.86%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

