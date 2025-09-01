Capital Investment Counsel LLC Takes $6.12 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Capital Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,624,000 after buying an additional 157,372 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 79,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 72,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7%

VOT opened at $289.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.38 and its 200 day moving average is $265.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.64 and a 12-month high of $295.50.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

