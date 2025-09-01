Scoggin Management LP Acquires 5,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Scoggin Management LP lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 2.1% of Scoggin Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Scoggin Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RD Lewis Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the first quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. now owns 15,899 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $118.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $212.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.20 and a 200-day moving average of $108.50. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

