Abrams Bison Investments LLC Takes $55.18 Million Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ACHC

Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,820,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,182,000. Acadia Healthcare makes up about 6.0% of Abrams Bison Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 149.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11,218.2% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

ACHC opened at $22.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $82.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $869.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACHC. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.77.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

