38,285 Shares in Amphenol Corporation $APH Purchased by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 38,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. Amphenol makes up 1.5% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in Amphenol by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 512,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 273,783 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE:APH opened at $108.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $112.35.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $8,449,840. This trade represents a 56.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $12,462,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 951,924 shares of company stock worth $99,518,337 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.62.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

