FJ Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,437 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.3% in the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.1%

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $69.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.72 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.75.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 888.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

