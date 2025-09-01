GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $15.21 Million Stake in Novartis AG $NVS

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,378 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $15,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Novartis by 11.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Novartis by 17.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Novartis by 856.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $126.41 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $128.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.45. The company has a market capitalization of $267.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%.Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

