FJ Capital Management LLC Invests $711,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 154,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $212,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,615.43. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $367,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,593.02. The trade was a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,152 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQH opened at $53.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.11. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.99 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equitable from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.90.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

