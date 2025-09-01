Durable Capital Partners LP Reduces Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Durable Capital Partners LP cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 142,966 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 3.8% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.25% of Intuit worth $428,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,330,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,780,536,000 after purchasing an additional 294,993 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after purchasing an additional 649,212 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,472,266,000 after purchasing an additional 358,328 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 7.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,444,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,114,950,000 after purchasing an additional 252,265 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.80, for a total value of $1,124,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total transaction of $26,118,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,017,164.28. The trade was a 45.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,817 shares of company stock worth $82,475,471. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $667.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The firm has a market cap of $186.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $747.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $678.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 price target (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $797.62.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

