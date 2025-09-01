GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 454 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 1.2% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $21,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 34,578.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,244,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,011 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,582,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 34.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,252,000 after acquiring an additional 709,782 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in General Dynamics by 120.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,866,000 after acquiring an additional 690,349 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Argus set a $295.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total transaction of $40,478,751.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,260 shares of company stock valued at $138,125,545 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $324.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $326.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.98 and its 200 day moving average is $281.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.