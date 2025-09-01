Alamar Capital Management LLC Has $856,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VYM opened at $139.18 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $139.65. The stock has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.48 and a 200-day moving average of $130.33.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.