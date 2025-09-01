Alamar Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Alamar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,558 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 2.5% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $31,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $33,000. SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.52.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $190.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.99. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $210.39. The company has a market capitalization of $127.04 billion, a PE ratio of 118.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $160,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,734.65. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total transaction of $19,866,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,243,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,356,888.56. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 569,422 shares of company stock worth $107,116,337. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

