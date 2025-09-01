One Wealth Capital Management LLC Sells 49 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

One Wealth Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Gartner by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.25.

In related news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $26,219.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,314.75. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez purchased 417 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $239.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $498,784. This represents a 25.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $251.07 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $584.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.74 and its 200-day moving average is $396.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

