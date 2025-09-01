Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel LLC

Capital Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 80.0% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $59.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.01. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $66.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.24). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%.The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.