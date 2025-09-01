Analyzing Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK) & Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) and Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Global has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gogo has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Global and Gogo”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global $4.46 billion 0.37 -$657.00 million ($5.93) -1.39 Gogo $444.71 million 3.30 $13.75 million $0.04 274.50

Gogo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Global. Liberty Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gogo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.0% of Liberty Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Gogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Liberty Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of Gogo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Global and Gogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global -26.61% -71.58% -9.23% Gogo 1.05% 88.04% 5.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Liberty Global and Gogo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global 0 2 0 0 2.00 Gogo 0 1 2 0 2.67

Liberty Global currently has a consensus target price of $7.85, indicating a potential downside of 4.73%. Gogo has a consensus target price of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 35.09%. Given Gogo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gogo is more favorable than Liberty Global.

Summary

Gogo beats Liberty Global on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. The company also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. It provides its services under the brands of C&W, Liberty Costa Rica, Liberty Communications, BTC, Flow, and Mas Móvil. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions. The company offers voice and data, in-flight entertainment, and other services. In addition, it engages in the development, deployment, and operation of networks, towers, and data center infrastructure to support in-flight connectivity services, as well as in the provision of telecommunications connections to the internet. The company sells its products primarily to aircraft operators and original equipment manufacturers of business aviation aircraft through a distribution network of independent dealers. Gogo Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado. As of May 2024, Gogo Inc. claims that “Gogo is the only company in North America with a complete, certified airborne 5G network, meaning that all components within the network (including onboard equipment) are 5G native.”

