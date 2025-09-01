1248 Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

1248 Management LLC decreased its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. 1248 Management LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,755,337,000 after acquiring an additional 157,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,010,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,418,389,000 after acquiring an additional 162,295 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 10.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $396,818,000 after acquiring an additional 130,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,387,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $392,777,000 after acquiring an additional 93,530 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 12.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,017 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $368,266,000 after acquiring an additional 139,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $340.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $280.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded lululemon athletica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $270.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $202.20 on Monday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $185.95 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.580-14.780 EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

