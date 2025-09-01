Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) & Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Head-To-Head Survey

Risk & Volatility

Saker Aviation Services has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bristow Group has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.3% of Saker Aviation Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Bristow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Saker Aviation Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Bristow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Saker Aviation Services and Bristow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saker Aviation Services 6.08% 3.44% 3.15% Bristow Group 8.24% 12.86% 5.49%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saker Aviation Services $9.17 million 0.80 $1.25 million $0.31 23.71 Bristow Group $1.45 billion 0.77 $94.80 million $4.01 9.60

Bristow Group has higher revenue and earnings than Saker Aviation Services. Bristow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saker Aviation Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bristow Group beats Saker Aviation Services on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saker Aviation Services

Saker Aviation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport. The company was formerly known as FirstFlight, Inc. and changed its name to Saker Aviation Services, Inc. in September 2009. Saker Aviation Services, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews. The company has a fleet of aircrafts. It has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, India, Ireland, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Kingdom, and United States. Bristow Group Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

