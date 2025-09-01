1248 Management LLC Has $803,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

1248 Management LLC lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the quarter. 1248 Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,200,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,045,000 after purchasing an additional 700,442 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 29.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,300,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 14,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $877,026.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,520.48. This represents a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $2,256,302.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,813.88. This trade represents a 35.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,950 shares of company stock valued at $10,449,192 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $67.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Wall Street Zen raised Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on Corning and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

