Harris Associates L P Buys 101,983 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,693,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,983 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P owned 1.51% of Nasdaq worth $659,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Nasdaq by 61.1% in the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 17,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,268,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,098,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $48,749,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.5%

NDAQ stock opened at $94.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average is $83.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.84 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%.The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $201,006.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 92,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,837,694.99. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $812,173.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,742.55. This trade represents a 49.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,599 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

