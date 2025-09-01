8 Knots Management LLC Sells 487,340 Shares of DaVita Inc. $DVA

8 Knots Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,340 shares during the period. DaVita accounts for about 3.7% of 8 Knots Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 8 Knots Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $29,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in DaVita by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,783,000 after purchasing an additional 82,326 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $352,650.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,700. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $137.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.42. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.07 and a 12 month high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 369.39% and a net margin of 6.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-11.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial set a $148.00 price objective on shares of DaVita in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

