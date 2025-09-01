1248 Management LLC Has $613,000 Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

1248 Management LLC lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,854 shares during the quarter. 1248 Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,016,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,059,303 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $933,626,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 330.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,292,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671,235 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,641,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,875,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. This represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,839,614 shares of company stock valued at $724,163,153 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $136.46 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $141.99. The company has a market cap of $171.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KGI Securities downgraded Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.