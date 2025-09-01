Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 111.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,996,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,338.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 35,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,667,000 after buying an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total transaction of $1,649,099.62. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,051.56. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.50, for a total value of $826,523.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,717.50. This represents a 17.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 price objective (up from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $768.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $759.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $723.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $662.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $773.30.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.