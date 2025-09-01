Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 9,540 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 148.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benchstone Capital Management LP grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Benchstone Capital Management LP now owns 226,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 113,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Second Line Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.9% in the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 16,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 114,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,895,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $203.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.34. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

