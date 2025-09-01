Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 781 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Linde by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Linde by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 68,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,662,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Linde by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $971,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $478.29 on Monday. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.93. The company has a market capitalization of $224.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.Linde’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $519.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.