Flputnam Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.68 on Monday. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 60.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.