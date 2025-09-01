Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL stock opened at $72.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $60.66 and a 1 year high of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.01.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 202.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 62.9% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.