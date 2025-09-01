Quarry LP Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1,544.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,379.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 7,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,526,684.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,594,950.60. This trade represents a 12.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,489,427.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,350. This trade represents a 36.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,054 shares of company stock valued at $10,706,530. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. FBN Securities upgraded ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 target price on ServiceNow and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE NOW opened at $918.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $945.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $924.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.68, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

