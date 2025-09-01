Braidwell LP Invests $63.41 Million in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 309,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $63,414,000. Danaher accounts for 2.2% of Braidwell LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR opened at $206.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $279.90.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.61.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

