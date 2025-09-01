Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM Shares Purchased by Hhlr Advisors LTD.

Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 938,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Trip.com Group accounts for 1.7% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hhlr Advisors LTD. owned 0.14% of Trip.com Group worth $59,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 564,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,733,000 after buying an additional 190,783 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 355,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.98.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of TCOM opened at $73.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.51. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $77.18.

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.